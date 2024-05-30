Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 54.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.73% to Rs 2271.88 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 40.10% to Rs 1720.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1228.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 8859.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7641.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Cummins India rose 54.44% to Rs 538.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 348.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 2271.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1897.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.