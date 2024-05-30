Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.01% to Rs 10.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 34.04% to Rs 3.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 35.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 14.63% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.10.1313.3335.0334.0714.9111.6315.5913.381.271.134.273.241.261.124.233.190.940.823.152.35