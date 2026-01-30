Cupid consolidated net profit rises 196.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 101.73% to Rs 93.50 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 196.30% to Rs 32.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 101.73% to Rs 93.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.93.5046.3536.6824.5544.5815.3943.2714.1032.8311.08

