Cupid consolidated net profit rises 196.30% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 101.73% to Rs 93.50 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 196.30% to Rs 32.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 101.73% to Rs 93.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.5046.35 102 OPM %36.6824.55 -PBDT44.5815.39 190 PBT43.2714.10 207 NP32.8311.08 196
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST