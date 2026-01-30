Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid consolidated net profit rises 196.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Cupid consolidated net profit rises 196.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 101.73% to Rs 93.50 crore

Net profit of Cupid rose 196.30% to Rs 32.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 101.73% to Rs 93.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.5046.35 102 OPM %36.6824.55 -PBDT44.5815.39 190 PBT43.2714.10 207 NP32.8311.08 196

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 49.07% in the December 2025 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 49.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 118.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 118.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 23.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 23.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance