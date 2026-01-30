Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 23.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.66% to Rs 102.68 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 23.12% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 102.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.102.6880.432.903.122.872.612.712.432.131.73

