Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 180.26 croreNet profit of Venus Remedies rose 30.51% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 180.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 176.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales180.26176.52 2 OPM %20.8110.21 -PBDT40.0320.38 96 PBT33.4714.97 124 NP25.5819.60 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit declines 0.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST