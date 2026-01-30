Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 180.26 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 30.51% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 180.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 176.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales180.26176.52 2 OPM %20.8110.21 -PBDT40.0320.38 96 PBT33.4714.97 124 NP25.5819.60 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

