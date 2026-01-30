Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 180.26 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 30.51% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 180.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 176.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.180.26176.5220.8110.2140.0320.3833.4714.9725.5819.60

