Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 118.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Carborundum Universal rose 118.29% to Rs 75.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 1272.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1241.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1272.831241.2312.3414.26174.30200.15113.16147.5575.9234.78

