Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit rises 118.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 1272.83 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal rose 118.29% to Rs 75.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 1272.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1241.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1272.831241.23 3 OPM %12.3414.26 -PBDT174.30200.15 -13 PBT113.16147.55 -23 NP75.9234.78 118
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST