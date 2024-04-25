Currency in circulation contracts marginally on weekly basis

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.66 lakh crore as on April 19, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also declined by 0.6% on the week to Rs 46.60 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.2% on a year ago basis compared to 7.7% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 1.4% so far while the reserve money has seen a dip of 0.5%.