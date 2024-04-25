Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 16.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 2575.24 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 242.55% to Rs 681.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 9679.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8093.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Welspun Living rose 16.44% to Rs 146.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 2575.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2153.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.