Currency in circulation up 7.2% on YoY basis

Currency in circulation up 7.2% on YoY basis

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged down 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 38.11 lakh crore as on July 11, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.8% on the week to Rs 49.64 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 7.2% on a year ago basis compared to 6.4% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2.3% so far while the reserve money has gained 2.8%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

