REC consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 14737.45 croreNet profit of REC rose 29.06% to Rs 4465.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3460.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 14737.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13078.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14737.4513078.66 13 OPM %98.5394.52 -PBDT5673.114355.15 30 PBT5666.414349.23 30 NP4465.713460.19 29
