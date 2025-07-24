Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 116.86 croreNet profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 27.64% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 116.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales116.86105.46 11 OPM %14.8311.97 -PBDT18.0713.47 34 PBT9.106.81 34 NP6.655.21 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content