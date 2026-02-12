Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 27.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 27.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 57.84 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 27.77% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 57.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales57.8458.57 -1 OPM %6.0213.98 -PBDT9.3013.11 -29 PBT8.4412.14 -30 NP6.539.04 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 126.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 126.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Linc consolidated net profit declines 22.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Linc consolidated net profit declines 22.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayBharat Bandh TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026India US Trade DealPersonal Finance