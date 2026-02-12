Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 27.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 57.84 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 27.77% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 57.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.57.8458.576.0213.989.3013.118.4412.146.539.04

