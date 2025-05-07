Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 35.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 61.49 croreNet profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 35.98% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 61.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.61% to Rs 34.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 235.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales61.4956.51 9 235.90221.74 6 OPM %12.7212.99 -13.4411.47 - PBDT12.9811.49 13 51.3239.08 31 PBT12.049.69 24 46.3731.54 47 NP9.607.06 36 34.9322.74 54
