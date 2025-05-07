Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 30.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.09% to Rs 135.41 croreNet profit of Timex Group India rose 30.51% to Rs 9.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.09% to Rs 135.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.77% to Rs 31.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 538.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 418.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales135.4192.06 47 538.10418.91 28 OPM %10.6210.53 -8.917.73 - PBDT13.8310.29 34 46.0731.34 47 PBT13.049.38 39 42.7727.76 54 NP9.247.08 31 31.4220.84 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content