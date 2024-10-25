Cyient consolidated net profit rises 0.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.97% to Rs 1849.10 croreNet profit of Cyient rose 0.45% to Rs 179.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 1849.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1778.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1849.101778.50 4 OPM %16.0518.32 -PBDT320.30312.30 3 PBT254.30246.50 3 NP179.10178.30 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content