Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 24.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.68% to Rs 1116.30 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan rose 24.40% to Rs 80.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.68% to Rs 1116.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 925.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1116.30925.00 21 OPM %14.4813.10 -PBDT146.01112.39 30 PBT110.3286.27 28 NP80.6664.84 24
