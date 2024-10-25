Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 24.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.68% to Rs 371.99 croreNet profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 24.12% to Rs 92.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.68% to Rs 371.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 272.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales371.99272.17 37 OPM %80.1777.77 -PBDT123.9899.30 25 PBT120.3696.45 25 NP92.2374.31 24
