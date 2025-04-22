Tata Communications consolidated net profit rises 223.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 5985.40 croreNet profit of Tata Communications rose 223.91% to Rs 1040.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 321.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 5985.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5645.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 89.64% to Rs 1836.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 968.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 22988.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20784.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5985.405645.07 6 22988.6620784.68 11 OPM %18.7519.06 -19.8820.77 - PBDT1008.44943.03 7 3970.273951.23 0 PBT335.95292.36 15 1378.171553.88 -11 NP1040.34321.18 224 1836.36968.34 90
