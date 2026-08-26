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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cyient Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2026.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2026.

Cyient Ltd soared 6.25% to Rs 1040.85 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Va Tech Wabag Ltd spiked 6.00% to Rs 2142.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25322 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd surged 5.90% to Rs 254. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd spurt 5.84% to Rs 219.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd rose 5.66% to Rs 29.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST