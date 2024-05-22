Business Standard
D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 198.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 617.14 crore
Net profit of D B Corp rose 198.64% to Rs 122.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 617.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 530.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 151.65% to Rs 425.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 2402.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2129.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales617.14530.96 16 2402.092129.22 13 OPM %27.8914.17 -25.9515.13 - PBDT190.4183.27 129 679.52339.87 100 PBT161.5253.63 201 565.49227.85 148 NP122.5341.03 199 425.52169.09 152
First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

