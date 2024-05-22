Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.66% to Rs 182.87 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 703.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 631.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 182.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.