D B Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 193.84, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.12% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 3.87% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 193.84, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.3. The Sensex is at 76665.85, up 0.12%.D B Corp Ltd has lost around 7.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1534.1, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79036 shares today, compared to the daily average of 80792 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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