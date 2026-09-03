Shadowfax Technologies launches Channel Partner Program

Aims to onboard 1,000 channel partners across tier 1 and tier 2 cities over next three years

Shadowfax Technologies announced the launch of its Channel Partner Program, expanding Shadowfax 360 beyond its digital self-serve model into an assisted distribution network. The Company plans to onboard 1,000 Channel Partners across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities over the next three years, with a strategic focus on Tier 2 cities and key manufacturing clusters, enabling SMEs and offline-first businesses to access logistics and assisted onboarding closer to where they operate.

While Shadowfax 360 enables sellers to self-onboard in minutes, many sellers in Tier 2 India still need on-ground assistance. With this expansion, Channel Partners local entrepreneurs in these markets will help onboard sellers, place and manage orders on their behalf through the Shadowfax 360 portal, and extend credit to them, helping address the digital and working-capital barriers that can prevent small sellers from shipping to customers across the country. Partners can get started without investing in infrastructure or inventory, while Shadowfax manages pickup and delivery across its network of 16,372 pin codes.