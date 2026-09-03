Hexaware Technologies appoints Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate

Hexaware Technologies announced the appointment of Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate. Vivek will join Hexaware and assume the role of CEO on 28 October 2026. The appointment comes at an important moment for Hexaware as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth with AI reshaping enterprise technology services globally and creating new sources of client demand.

Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan (Keech) will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective October 28, 2026. He has led Hexaware for 12 years and will remain with the Company as Senior Advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Vivek is a seasoned business leader with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of AI and data, enterprise transformation and strategy. He has a proven track record of scaling global businesses, leading large P&Ls and creating new growth engines during periods of technology disruption from data and cloud to GenAI. He brings deep experience in management consulting, analytics and data and AI-led transformation, delivering measurable business outcomes for large global and Fortune 500 enterprise clients. He joins Hexaware from EXL, where he currently serves as President and leads their Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences businesses. Prior to this role, he was the President and head of EXL analytics, building and leading industry-leading advanced analytics, AI services and enterprise data management capabilities for clients across verticals. Vivek joined EXL in 2006 through the acquisition of Inductis, a specialized analytics consulting firm where he was a partner. During two decades at EXL, Vivek held various leadership roles with responsibility for corporate strategy, strategic partnerships, innovation and has led several acquisitions.