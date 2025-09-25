D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 266.2, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.49% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 25.57% fall in the Nifty Media index.
D B Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 266.2, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.D B Corp Ltd has eased around 0.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1603.5, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42464 shares today, compared to the daily average of 79564 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
