Infosys Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1484.8, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 17.72% fall in the Nifty IT index.
Infosys Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1484.8, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Infosys Ltd has lost around 2.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34994.25, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1486.7, down 0.71% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 21.86% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 17.72% fall in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 23.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
