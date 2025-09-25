Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5162, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 17.72% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5162, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Persistent Systems Ltd has lost around 3.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34994.25, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5158.5, down 0.77% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd tumbled 4.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 17.72% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 63.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mphasis Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon