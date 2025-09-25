Coforge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1610.8, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.16% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 17.72% fall in the Nifty IT index.
Coforge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1610.8, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Coforge Ltd has eased around 7.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34994.25, down 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.89 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1608.7, down 1.24% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 90.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
