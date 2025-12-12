Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 496.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.09% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 496.3, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 26028.95. The Sensex is at 85234.87, up 0.49%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 4.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54619.65, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.89 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 496.35, down 1.38% on the day. Dabur India Ltd tumbled 3.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.09% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shakti Pumps (India) secures order of Rs 71.25 cr

Nifty trades above 26,000 level; European mrkt advance

Euro records smashing gains, nears two and half month high against US dollar

Interarch Building bags Rs 84-cr order from Shyam Sel & Power

Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

