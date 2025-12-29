Monday, December 29, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 487.25, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 2.73% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 487.25, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 5.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55132.05, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.02 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 489.95, up 0.01% on the day. Dabur India Ltd tumbled 3.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 2.73% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd eases for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd drops for fifth straight session

State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Arvind Fashions to acquire Flipkart's stake in Arvind Youth Brands for Rs 135 crore

Arvind Fashions to acquire Flipkart's stake in Arvind Youth Brands for Rs 135 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon