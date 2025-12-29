Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 474.4, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.83% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 21.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 474.4, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has eased around 6.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27739.85, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.09 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 50.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
