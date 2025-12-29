Monday, December 29, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 964.1, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 15.47% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 964.1, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.State Bank of India has lost around 0.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59011.35, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.56 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 964.15, down 0.34% on the day. State Bank of India jumped 22.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 15.47% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

