Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.03, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has eased around 9.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35058.8, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 184.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 416.81 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 16.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
