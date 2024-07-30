Damodar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.07% to Rs 119.31 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Damodar Industries reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.07% to Rs 119.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 199.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.119.31199.091.173.740.016.25-5.220.73-1.511.68