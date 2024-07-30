Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 193.21% to Rs 35.39 croreNet profit of Continental Petroleums rose 290.91% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 193.21% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.3912.07 193 OPM %7.2110.60 -PBDT2.050.72 185 PBT1.860.54 244 NP1.290.33 291
