Continental Petroleums standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 193.21% to Rs 35.39 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 290.91% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 193.21% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.