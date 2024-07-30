Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 35.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 10.38 croreNet profit of Urja Global declined 35.19% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.389.67 7 OPM %3.854.76 -PBDT0.410.63 -35 PBT0.330.54 -39 NP0.350.54 -35
