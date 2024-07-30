Akshar Spintex standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 37.02 crore

Net profit of Akshar Spintex declined 30.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 37.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.37.0238.455.274.582.232.331.081.260.630.90