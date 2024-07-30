Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 712.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 112.87% to Rs 252.21 crore
Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 712.14% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 112.87% to Rs 252.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 118.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales252.21118.48 113 OPM %8.896.71 -PBDT24.915.00 398 PBT22.772.99 662 NP16.732.06 712
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE: People have made India the fastest growing economy, says FM in reply to INDIA bloc's questions

India is one of the fastest growing markets globally: Samsung CEO Han

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Hockey- IND 1-0 IRE in 2nd Qtr; India medal tally Bronze- 2

WazirX dials FIU-IND, FBI to recover funds lost to $230 million heist

Byjus vs BCCI row: Edtech firm seeks to settle debt with cricket board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon