Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.62% to Rs 32.60 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries rose 128.57% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.62% to Rs 32.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32.6034.914.632.060.670.320.640.300.480.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News