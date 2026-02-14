Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 944.58% to Rs 25.07 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna declined 18.18% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 944.58% to Rs 25.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.072.400.365.830.120.130.120.130.090.11

