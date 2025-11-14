Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 237.79% to Rs 307.46 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 237.79% to Rs 307.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales307.4691.02 238 OPM %22.2737.68 -PBDT72.0143.51 66 PBT66.3640.03 66 NP49.1930.28 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

