Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 237.79% to Rs 307.46 croreNet profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 237.79% to Rs 307.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales307.4691.02 238 OPM %22.2737.68 -PBDT72.0143.51 66 PBT66.3640.03 66 NP49.1930.28 62
