Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.99% to Rs 1.33 croreNet profit of Hindustan Housing Company declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.99% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.331.43 -7 OPM %21.8032.17 -PBDT0.661.11 -41 PBT0.621.07 -42 NP0.500.75 -33
