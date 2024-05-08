Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 412.71 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 12.06% to Rs 52.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 412.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 416.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.91% to Rs 198.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 1549.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1459.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
