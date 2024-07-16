Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 14.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 45.57 croreNet profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 14.55% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 45.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.5747.73 -5 OPM %20.7615.19 -PBDT4.344.29 1 PBT1.361.40 -3 NP0.941.10 -15
