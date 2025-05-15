Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 57.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 56.91 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 57.36% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 56.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.62% to Rs 10.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 214.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales56.9163.57 -10 214.99216.53 -1 OPM %16.9916.77 -24.1820.93 - PBDT5.927.87 -25 25.5726.41 -3 PBT2.244.59 -51 12.8714.45 -11 NP1.944.55 -57 10.9412.24 -11

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

