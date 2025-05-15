Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 66.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 849.60 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 66.74% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 849.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 845.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 47.33% to Rs 96.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 3439.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2982.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales849.60845.15 1 3439.192982.31 15 OPM %3.889.53 -7.2710.08 - PBDT58.8490.23 -35 260.30349.02 -25 PBT8.9648.89 -82 77.69233.23 -67 NP21.4964.62 -67 96.09182.44 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content