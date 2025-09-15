Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DC Infotech & Communication Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and Sheetal Cool Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2025.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd and Sheetal Cool Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2025.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 288.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5439 shares in the past one month.

 

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd surged 18.36% to Rs 392. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9251 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd spiked 16.66% to Rs 35.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52004 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14194 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies up 3% on acquiring this German firm; top details inside

fitness gap, women's fitness India

Gym bros and home chores: What keeps Indian women from working out

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO gmp

Airfloa Rail Tech IPO closes today: Subscription nears 133x, GMP at 118%

income tax

ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions

car sale

Car sales fall in August 2025, but two-wheelers ride festive demand: Siam

Palash Securities Ltd jumped 11.13% to Rs 132.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 754 shares in the past one month.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd spurt 11.00% to Rs 277. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2304 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Insolation Energy's subsidiary secures Rs 750 crore solar power project from JVVNL and AVVNL

Insolation Energy's subsidiary secures Rs 750 crore solar power project from JVVNL and AVVNL

OPEC says India's crude oil imports drop to 22-month low in Jul-25, still expects firm oil product demand this year

OPEC says India's crude oil imports drop to 22-month low in Jul-25, still expects firm oil product demand this year

MIC Electronics gains after bagging Rs 2-cr Indian Railways orders

MIC Electronics gains after bagging Rs 2-cr Indian Railways orders

Banco Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Banco Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Euro speculative net longs climb to one and half month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to one and half month high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon