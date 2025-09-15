Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs climb to one and half month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to one and half month high

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbed to a one and half month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 125677 contracts in the data reported through September 09, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 6085 net long contracts.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

