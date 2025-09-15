Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banco Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Banco Products (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Anant Raj Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2025.

Anant Raj Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2025.

Banco Products (India) Ltd spiked 14.25% to Rs 705.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25299 shares in the past one month.

 

Anant Raj Ltd surged 11.18% to Rs 593. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85211 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd soared 9.39% to Rs 266.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

gender sleep gap India, women's health, sleep

Double shift, half the sleep: India's women lose rest to unpaid work

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs in green; IT stocks drag, realty rises

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion buzz intensifies as CM Dhami meets BJP MLAs

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

Case filed against 200 people after violent protest in UP's Shahjahanpur

Case filed against 200 people after violent protest in UP's Shahjahanpur

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd rose 8.44% to Rs 126.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd advanced 7.26% to Rs 753.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19704 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro speculative net longs climb to one and half month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to one and half month high

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; pharma shares slide

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; pharma shares slide

Sarveshwar Foods wins export orders worth Rs 63 cr

Sarveshwar Foods wins export orders worth Rs 63 cr

US dollar index speculators mildly add to net short position

US dollar index speculators mildly add to net short position

MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

MIC Electronics wins orders worth Rs 1.76 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon