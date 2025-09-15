Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gym bros and home chores: What keeps Indian women from working out

Gym bros and home chores: What keeps Indian women from working out

Only 1 in 25 young Indian women exercise daily, as safety, social norms, and domestic expectations hold them back from building lasting fitness habits

fitness gap, women’s fitness India

Young Indian women spend far less time on sports and exercise than men, finds Mospi's survey. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Have you ever wondered why we rarely see young women jogging in the park or hitting the gym as regularly as men? India’s latest Time Use in India, 2024 (TUS 2024) report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, covering over 450,000 people across the country, reveals a striking fitness gap. According to the survey, only 3.9 per cent of women aged 15–29 reported participating in sports or exercise daily, compared to 14.8 per cent of men. And when they do exercise, young women spend an average of 46 minutes, while men clock about 64 minutes.
 
These findings raise questions about access, safety, and social attitudes towards women’s health and fitness.
 

Why do fewer young women exercise compared to men?

The survey suggests that the problem is not about motivation alone but about opportunity. Social expectations still push women to prioritise household chores, caregiving, and studies over sports and fitness. Cultural norms in many regions discourage girls from outdoor activity once they hit adolescence.
 
Men, on the other hand, face fewer restrictions and are more encouraged to play, compete, and exercise. This early exposure often translates into lifelong fitness habits.

How much time do women spend on exercise compared to men?

Even among those who do exercise, there is a gender gap in duration. According to the TUS 2024, young women spend 46 minutes daily, while men spend 64 minutes. This 18-minute gap may not sound like much, but over weeks and months, it compounds into a significant difference in overall fitness.

What role do safety and infrastructure play?

A lack of safe public spaces is one of the biggest hurdles for young women. Parks and playgrounds are often dominated by men, and many women feel unsafe exercising outdoors, especially early in the morning or late at night. In smaller towns and rural areas, sports facilities are limited, and social scrutiny further discourages women.
 
Better-lit streets, women-friendly gyms, and community sports initiatives could help bridge this gap.

Social attitudes still keep women away from sports

Even today, in many households, exercise for women is still seen as a luxury, not a necessity. Families may encourage boys to play cricket or join gyms but expect girls to stay home or focus on studies. This mindset is changing in metro cities, but progress is uneven across India.

What does this mean for women’s health?

The fitness gap has long-term consequences. According to doctors, regular exercise lowers the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and depression. When women miss out on physical activity in their formative years, they enter adulthood with weaker fitness habits, making it harder to catch up later.
 
Encouraging girls and young women to move more is not just about sports—it’s about preventing lifestyle diseases and improving quality of life.

How can India bridge the exercise gap?

  • Safer spaces: Well-lit parks, female-only sports hours, and more community gyms 
  • Policy support: School and college programs that make sports compulsory for both boys and girls 
  • Cultural change: Campaigns that normalise women exercising, whether it’s jogging, gym workouts, or team sports 
  • Role models: Celebrating female athletes can inspire young women to step onto the field
 
The Time Use Survey 2024 has put numbers to what many women already know: exercising in India is not an equal opportunity. Unless we address safety, infrastructure, and social attitudes, young women will continue to lag behind in fitness. And that’s not just a gender issue—it’s a national health concern. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

